Jan 23, 2018 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 1090: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Jubilant Life Sciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1090 in its research report dated January 18, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Jubilant Life Sciences


Revenues grew 39% YoY to Rs 2068 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1950 crore). Revenues in the pharmaceutical business grew 40% YoY to Rs 1101 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1078 crore) while life science ingredients (LSI) revenues grew 40% YoY to Rs 926 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 799 crore). The beat vis-à-vis I-direct estimates in LSI was mainly on account of a favourable pricing environment EBITDA margins declined 209 bps YoY to 20.2% but came in above I-direct estimate of 18.3% mainly due to higher margins in the LSI segment (22.3% vs. I-direct estimate of 17.7%) Net profit grew 78% to Rs 213 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 172 crore) mainly due to as better operational performance and lower taxation.


Outlook


While speciality pharma continued to show a strong performance, LSI business performance was a positive, thanks to multiple tailwinds like a better pricing scenario, lower raw material prices, higher demand especially in the backdrop of slower Chinese push, etc. Structurally, we expect a better margin scenario in LSI to continue as the core reason for this is better operating leverage. For radiopharma, we expect contribution to pharma revenues to improve from 25% in FY17 to 29% in FY20E. However, generic pharma is expected to be muted in the short-term due to a weak US pricing scenario. With improved visibility in both speciality pharma and LSI, we expect continuous improvement in free cash flow generation and sustained debt repayment. We arrive at our new target price of ~Rs 1090 based on 14x FY20E EPS of ~Rs 78.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

