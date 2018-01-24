Buy ITC; target of Rs 333: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ITC

ITC reported 5% cigarette volume decline and 7% EBIT growth on QoQ improvement in cigarette demand. We expect a slow recovery given ~15-20% increase in cigarette prices in the current year. FMCG business led by processed foods has shown sharp improvement in profitability, we expect sustained improvement in margins given scaled up business in segments like Biscuits, Atta, Noodles and even as Personal care and Lifestyle will remain a near term drag. Paperboard business is expected to improve margins given benign input costs and benefits of imported pulp substitution even as volumes will remained impacted in cigarette paper business. We expect higher ARR and occupancy rates to improve profitability in Hotels. Lower production and high prices of leaf tobacco in India and soft demand globally will drag Agri business in near term. ITC trades at 23.6xFY20 EPS which is at 30-35% discount to our coverage universe, which limits downside in the stock.

Outlook

Retain “Buy” with target price of Rs333. Steep increase in cigarette taxes are a key risk to our call.

