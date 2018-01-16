App
Stocks
Jan 16, 2018 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 2120: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2120 in its research report dated January 11, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on IndusInd Bank


IIB’s 3QFY18 profits grew 25% YoY and asset quality remained in fine fettle. However, core operating income growth was 20.6% YoY and slower than recent trends. While margins were maintained at 4%, overall asset growth was at 20% YoY (vs loan growth of 25% YoY) dragging NII growth lower. Slower opex growth meant that core PPoP growth was still robust at 26% YoY. Management also indicated that the Bhafin merger remains on-track as per earlier communicated timelines. We expect IIB to resume its topline momentum in the next couple of quarters and continue to like the name for its diversified portfolio mix, clean balance sheet and best-in-class profitability.

Outlook
We expect IIB to resume its topline momentum in the next couple of quarters and continue to like the name for its diversified portfolio mix, clean balance sheet and best-in-class profitability. Maintain BUY with TP of 2,120 (at 3.8x FY20E BVPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #IndusInd Bank #JM Financial #Recommendations

