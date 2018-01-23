Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 2060: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on IndusInd Bank

Q3FY18 PAT at Rs 9.4 bn (~25% YoY) was in line on superior growth in advances and stable margin. Though NII growth was somewhat under pressure (~20% YoY vs. normal trend of 25%+), this was compensated by lower provisions. Asset quality (GNPA up 8 bps QoQ to 1.16%) deteriorated marginally and was well spread across segments. Credit cost was down to 15 bps vs. 18 bps in Q2FY18, comfortable enough to achieve FY18 guidance of ~60 bps.

Outlook

We are enthused by IIB’s growing retail franchise, stable asset quality, and increasing market share in large corporate segment. We remain watchful of the developments from the acquisition of MFI businesses, not factored in our estimates. At CMP, IIB is trading at 3.9x/3.3x FY19E/FY20E ABV of Rs 435/511.

