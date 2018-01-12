App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 12, 2018 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 2020: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2020 in its research report dated January 11, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on IndusInd Bank


IndusInd Bank’s (IIB) Q3FY18 PAT of INR9.4bn (up 25% YoY) was broadly in line with estimates. However, revenue momentum came in marginally below estimate (NII up 20% YoY), with earnings supported by lower credit cost. Key positives: a) CASA - Savings growth accelerated (up 68% YoY), leading to ~43% CASA ratio (surpassing 40% target set for FY20); b) retail credit, particularly vehicle financing, is showing strong momentum; c) in line with Phase-4 target, benefits of operating efficiency have started to play out; d) GNPLs were contained at 1.16% with slippage of 1.3% (1.7% in Q2FY18). Key monitorables: a) some moderation in revenue traction (given likely pressure on yields); b) RBI’s divergence report (still pending); and c) merger with BhaFin (likely conclusion in Q2FY19). We believe IIB is structurally poised to achieve Phase-4 targets and see encore of success of earlier phases. Given strong track record, superior RoA and well-capitalised position, execution risks are minimal. We roll forward to FY20 estimates and maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of INR2,020 (INR1,920 earlier), on 3.8x FY20E P/ABV.


Outlook


IIB has delivered yet another steady quarter. Even more commendable is that: 1) IIB is now delivering a mix of sustainable earnings growth with granularity; 2) balance sheet has strengthened; and 3) outlook is favourable. We expect superior growth, stable margins and controlled credit costs to help IIB sustain 24% earnings CAGR over FY18-20E. At CMP, the stock trades at 3.2x FY20E P/ABV. We maintain ‘BUY/SP’.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #IndusInd Bank #Recommendations

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.