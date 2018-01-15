Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1889: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on IndusInd Bank

Barring the optical blip in asset quality, it was business as usual for IIB. Loans grew at ~25% YoY which led to a ~20% growth in core earnings. NIMs were stable (~4%) even as yields witnessed downward pressure. The drop (~17% YoY) in provisions and sustained momentum in fees (+22%) led to a jump (+25%) in net earnings. The uptrend (+68% YoY) in SA deposits and strong CV disbursals (+39%) were positive surprises. Clarity of objectives and precise execution remain IIB’s key competencies. We believe expansion of the CFD slice (targeting 50% of loans by FY20), further uptick in CASA deposits (aspire to reach 45%) and a tight leash on costs will propel best in class return ratios to new highs (1.84% in FY20). This coupled with the impending merger (expected in 2QFY19) will provide a further uplift to earnings. RBI divergence and venturing into new businesses will be additional monitorables hereon.

Maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs 1,889 (3.75x Dec-19 ABV of Rs 504).

