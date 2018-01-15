Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1889: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1889 in its research report dated January 11, 2018.
HDFC Securities' research report on IndusInd Bank
Barring the optical blip in asset quality, it was business as usual for IIB. Loans grew at ~25% YoY which led to a ~20% growth in core earnings. NIMs were stable (~4%) even as yields witnessed downward pressure. The drop (~17% YoY) in provisions and sustained momentum in fees (+22%) led to a jump (+25%) in net earnings. The uptrend (+68% YoY) in SA deposits and strong CV disbursals (+39%) were positive surprises. Clarity of objectives and precise execution remain IIB’s key competencies. We believe expansion of the CFD slice (targeting 50% of loans by FY20), further uptick in CASA deposits (aspire to reach 45%) and a tight leash on costs will propel best in class return ratios to new highs (1.84% in FY20). This coupled with the impending merger (expected in 2QFY19) will provide a further uplift to earnings. RBI divergence and venturing into new businesses will be additional monitorables hereon.Outlook
Maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs 1,889 (3.75x Dec-19 ABV of Rs 504).
