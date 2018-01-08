App
Jan 08, 2018 04:10 PM IST

Buy Idea Cellular; target of Rs 120: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Idea Cellular has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 120 in its research report dated January 04, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Idea Cellular


Idea Cellular (IDEA) announced that the board has approved raising INR32.5b via issuance of preferential shares to the Aditya Birla Group (ABG) at INR99.5/share, implying 9% equity dilution. The board is also considering raising additional INR35b, implying further 9% dilution. In our view, equity dilution will take away potential gains from existing shareholders, as the telecom market is likely to bottom out in the near term. At the same time, we believe that fund-raising should provide IDEA with much-needed liquidity to ramp-up network and protect market share against its deep-pocketed peers, providing an edge in the current hyper-competitive market. IDEA's FY18 net debt-to-EBITDA is estimated at a steep 9.3x. However, the combined net debt post the merger with Vodafone could drop by INR225b to INR871b, with net debt-to-EBITDA declining to 4.2x in FY20 and ~3x by FY21.

Outlook
The stock is valued at 8.1x EV/EBITDA on FY20E combined EBITDA, factoring in debt reduction and EBITDA synergies (720bp lower than Bharti). We have revised our target price to INR120, with 8.7x EV/EBITDA for the combined entity. We reiterate our Buy rating.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Idea Cellular #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

