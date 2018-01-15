Buy ICICI Prudential, target Rs 450; to deliver 22% RoE in next financial year: Geojit

Share price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company rose nearly 3 percent intraday Monday as brokerage house Geojit initiated buy call with price target of Rs 450

According to the broking firm, the outlook on Indian life insurance sector remains bright and Indian life insurance industry is at the cusp of enormous growth.

ICICI Life is well-positioned to capture the strong growth and it is a best play on life insurance sector, it added.

The firm expect ICICI Prudential to deliver 22 percent and 15 percent in return on equity and return on enterprise value in the next financial year.

It also expect the new business premium to grow at a compounded rate of 20 percent over the financial years through March 2019.

The broking house remains outperformer in private life insurance despite challenging business environment. Meanwhile, the diversified multi-channel distribution network gives a competitive edge. Also the under-penetrated market provides significant growth opportunity.

At 11:38 hrs ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 413.60, up Rs 8.10, or 2.00 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil