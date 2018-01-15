App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 15, 2018 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Prudential, target Rs 450; to deliver 22% RoE in next financial year: Geojit

The firm expect ICICI Prudential to deliver 22 percent and 15 percent in return on equity and return on enterprise value in the next financial year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company rose nearly 3 percent intraday Monday as brokerage house Geojit initiated buy call with price target of Rs 450

According to the broking firm, the outlook on Indian life insurance sector remains bright and Indian life insurance industry is at the cusp of enormous growth.

ICICI Life is well-positioned to capture the strong growth and it is a best play on life insurance sector, it added.

The firm expect ICICI Prudential to deliver 22 percent and 15 percent in return on equity and return on enterprise value in the next financial year.

It also expect the new business premium to grow at a compounded rate of 20 percent over the financial years through March 2019.

The broking house remains outperformer in private life insurance despite challenging business environment. Meanwhile, the diversified multi-channel distribution network gives a competitive edge. Also the under-penetrated market provides significant growth opportunity.

At 11:38 hrs ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 413.60, up Rs 8.10, or 2.00 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.