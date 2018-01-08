Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 370: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Bank

Credit demand from corporates remains muted and the management is not seeing any signs of capex revival. Resolution of NCLT referred cases would give more clarity on capex pickup and asset quality outlook. ICICIBC is aiming for ~15% growth in domestic corporate portfolio (excluding restructured loans and loans to companies included in the drilldown list) even as the overall corporate loan growth remains a muted 4% YoY. Retail loan growth, however, is holding up well and the bank maintained its retail loan growth guidance of 18-20% for FY18, led by continued traction across product lines. Unsecured retail loans have increased to 9.6% of total retail loans and largely pertain to the bank’s existing customers.

Outlook

While credit cost is likely to stay elevated in the near term (NPL ageing + requirement toward the second list), we expect it to moderate from FY19, enabling ICICIBC to deliver ~12% RoE by FY20E (~8% currently). We reiterate Buy with an SOTP-based target price of INR370, which corresponds to 1.8x March 2020E ABV for the standalone bank. Subsidiaries and associates account for ~30% of our target valuation. Progress on asset resolution via NCLT remains a key trigger while impending divergence notification remains an overhang.

