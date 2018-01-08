Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 370: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 370 in its research report dated January 03, 2018.
Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Bank
Outlook
While credit cost is likely to stay elevated in the near term (NPL ageing + requirement toward the second list), we expect it to moderate from FY19, enabling ICICIBC to deliver ~12% RoE by FY20E (~8% currently). We reiterate Buy with an SOTP-based target price of INR370, which corresponds to 1.8x March 2020E ABV for the standalone bank. Subsidiaries and associates account for ~30% of our target valuation. Progress on asset resolution via NCLT remains a key trigger while impending divergence notification remains an overhang.
