App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 08, 2018 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 370: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 370 in its research report dated January 03, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Bank

Credit demand from corporates remains muted and the management is not seeing any signs of capex revival. Resolution of NCLT referred cases would give more clarity on capex pickup and asset quality outlook. ICICIBC is aiming for ~15% growth in domestic corporate portfolio (excluding restructured loans and loans to companies included in the drilldown list) even as the overall corporate loan growth remains a muted 4% YoY. Retail loan growth, however, is holding up well and the bank maintained its retail loan growth guidance of 18-20% for FY18, led by continued traction across product lines. Unsecured retail loans have increased to 9.6% of total retail loans and largely pertain to the bank’s existing customers.

Outlook
While credit cost is likely to stay elevated in the near term (NPL ageing + requirement toward the second list), we expect it to moderate from FY19, enabling ICICIBC to deliver ~12% RoE by FY20E (~8% currently). We reiterate Buy with an SOTP-based target price of INR370, which corresponds to 1.8x March 2020E ABV for the standalone bank. Subsidiaries and associates account for ~30% of our target valuation. Progress on asset resolution via NCLT remains a key trigger while impending divergence notification remains an overhang.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

tags #Buy #ICICI Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.