Dec 14, 2017 11:32 AM IST

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 340: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated December 06 2017.

 
 
JM Financial's research report on ICICI Bank


We met ICICI Bank’s management recently and maintain a positive stance at current valuations. Key takeaways from the meeting: a) overall potential stress for the bank is <INR 270bn (5.5% of advances) including drilldown list (INR 196bn), restructured book (c. INR 23bn), non - funded exposure to existing NPLs (c. INR 21bn) and unique exposures to SDR, 5 - 25 etc. (c. INR 30bn).  b) Exposure to developer book has been coming off as bank is approaching this space cautiously. c) While management is confident on retail loan growth, even the good portion of corporate book continues to grow at mid - teen level s. We remain constructive on ICICIBC and believe that our combined credit cost assumption of INR 216bn  over  2H FY18 /FY 19E and the 12% hit on the book value on account of future haircuts on  accounts under other forbearances (SDR, S4A, 5 - 25, restructured) sufficiently accomodates  the stress on ICICIBC’s book .

Outlook

We value the parent at 1.7x FY19E fully adjusted BVPS,  implying standalone value of  INR 253 and subsidiaries’ value of INR 87, implying 12M TP  of INR 340.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

