Buy HDFC Standard Life Insurance; target of Rs 500: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Standard Life Insurance

HDFC SL showed robust performance in APE growth at 46% YoY for 9MFY18 much above our expectations (Ple: 35% YoY for FY18E) led by ULIPs. However margins remained flat at 22.2% for 9MFY18 in spite of better growth in protection business (27.3% share of total new business premium). Management spoke of increased competition in this business going ahead as more players have started tapping this segment and the company is now facing cost pressures is acquiring business. We have revised the APE growth estimates slightly.

We maintain our recommendation of a BUY, and revise our TP to Rs500 (from Rs430) and value it at Rs996 bn (from Rs85 bn) translating to 4.2x FY20E EV.

