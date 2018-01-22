App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 22, 2018 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Standard Life Insurance; target of Rs 500: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on HDFC Standard Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated January 21, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Standard Life Insurance


HDFC SL showed robust performance in APE growth at 46% YoY for 9MFY18 much above our expectations (Ple: 35% YoY for FY18E) led by ULIPs. However margins remained flat at 22.2% for 9MFY18 in spite of better growth in protection business (27.3% share of total new business premium). Management spoke of increased competition in this business going ahead as more players have started tapping this segment and the company is now facing cost pressures is acquiring business. We have revised the APE growth estimates slightly.

Outlook
We maintain our recommendation of a BUY, and revise our TP to Rs500 (from Rs430) and value it at Rs996 bn (from Rs85 bn) translating to 4.2x FY20E EV.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

tags #Buy #HDFC Standard Life Insurance #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.