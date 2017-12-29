App
Dec 29, 2017 04:14 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy HDFC Standard Life Insurance on correction: Vijay Chopra

According to Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com, one may buy HDFC Standard Life Insurance on correction.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com told CNBC-TV18, "My sense about insurance companies is that anybody who is entering these companies should enter with a longer term perspective. These companies have a huge potential because generally whatever investments come in insurance, they are locked in for a long time and these companies should pay off. And I think HDFC Standard Life has also corrected a bit post the listing."

"We have to compliment the good management which is there. So corporate governance wise, the standards that the company lives by, I think HDFC Standard Life is a good company to have in a portfolio. Buy in a correction. There would be several corrections in this bull run and get into the stock when you get an opportunity. So that Rs 350-360 is the level I would recommend that one should enter with a longer term perspective and wait for a correction, it will definitely happen," he added.

