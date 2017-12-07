Buy HDFC Bank, Voltas, UPL, GAIL India, Can Fin Homes, Bharti Airtel: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "HDFC Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1795, target of Rs 1830. Voltas is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 600, target of Rs 635. UPL is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 690, target of Rs 725."

GAIL India is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 480, target of Rs 505. Can Fin Homes is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 478, target of Rs 500. Bharti Airtel is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 498, target of Rs 520," he said.