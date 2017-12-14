App
Dec 14, 2017 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1030: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1030 in its research report dated December 06 2017.

 
 
JM Financial's research report on HCL Technologies


Our  in - depth  analysis of the  profitability curves  of the IP partnerships that HCL has invested  in  over the last 6 quarters  indicate s that  while their revenue impact could be low ( c . 3 % over  FY18 - 20), their superior profitability  provides HCL with an  in cremental margin lever (up to  c . 50 bps  EBIT margin leverage in  FY19 - 20 ). We believe t h e market has ignored this given a limited understanding of the economics of these partnerships. We see value in the stock after the c. 6% correction since 2QFY18 results, ostensibly on a weak near - term outlook for the infrastructure services (IMS) business.  We believe the slowdown in IMS is transient and at 12. 6 x FY19F EPS (9 % discount to its 3 - year me dian PER), we find the risk - reward attractive.  We upgrade to BUY; our revised INR 1,030 (INR 980 earlier) PT implies a 20 % upside.

Outlook

We upgrade to BUY; our revised INR 1,030 (INR 980 earlier) PT implies a 20 % upside.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

