Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1030: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on HCL Technologies

Our in - depth analysis of the profitability curves of the IP partnerships that HCL has invested in over the last 6 quarters indicate s that while their revenue impact could be low ( c . 3 % over FY18 - 20), their superior profitability provides HCL with an in cremental margin lever (up to c . 50 bps EBIT margin leverage in FY19 - 20 ). We believe t h e market has ignored this given a limited understanding of the economics of these partnerships. We see value in the stock after the c. 6% correction since 2QFY18 results, ostensibly on a weak near - term outlook for the infrastructure services (IMS) business. We believe the slowdown in IMS is transient and at 12. 6 x FY19F EPS (9 % discount to its 3 - year me dian PER), we find the risk - reward attractive. We upgrade to BUY; our revised INR 1,030 (INR 980 earlier) PT implies a 20 % upside.

Outlook

We upgrade to BUY; our revised INR 1,030 (INR 980 earlier) PT implies a 20 % upside.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.