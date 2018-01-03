App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 03, 2018 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 1000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended is bullish on Gujarat Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated December 26, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat Gas


Gujarat Gas (GG) is one of India’s largest player in the industrial gas segment and city gas distribution (CGD) with a dominant presence in Gujarat. It caters to the gas demand of ~3000 industrial consumers, ~5 lakh CNG vehicles and ~12 lakh households in Gujarat. Total volumes in FY17 were at 5.4 mmscmd with the industrial and retail segment contributing ~68% of total volumes. Gujarat Gas has been rapidly expanding its reach in Gujarat by way of securing licenses to expand its CGD network across five new areas, making it to 19 districts of Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Thane and Palghar in Maharashtra.


Outlook


Efforts towards higher penetration to provide volume growth The current rising environmental concerns and the government’s aim to switch to gas based economy put companies like Gujarat gas in a sweet spot. With its expanding presence across several districts in Gujarat and relatively low gas prices, Gujarat Gas is set to benefit, going ahead, from volume growth in CNG, and industrial retail segment. We believe the company’s strong CGD network offers good demand potential due to lower CNG, residential PNG penetration and increased usage of natural gas for industrial volumes. We now value Gujarat Gas at 25x FY19E EPS of Rs 40 on the back of better visibility on earnings growth. We have a BUY rating with a target price of Rs 1000.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Gujarat Gas #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.