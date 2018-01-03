App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 03, 2018 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Greenply Industries; target of Rs 425: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended is bullish on Greenply Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 425 in its research report dated December 26, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Greenply Industries


Greenply Industries (GIL) is setting up a new MDF facility in Andhra Pradesh with a capacity of 360,000 CBM entailing a capex of Rs 750 crore (already spent Rs 530 crore till Q2FY18). Construction is in full swing while the management is aiming to commission the plant three months ahead of schedule in July, 2018. It plans to operate the plant at 60% capacity utilisation in FY19E. The new plant will cater to southern demand (30% of GIL’s MDF sales). The company would export the remaining portion. It is aiming at full utilisation by FY22E. With the commissioning of the new MDF plant, we expect, GIL’s MDF revenues to grow robustly at 33.5% CAGR to Rs 1134.6 crore over FY17-20E.


Outlook


BUY! We remain positive on GIL as the share of organised plywood players (currently 30% of plywood market) is set to expand with GST rate cut, higher brand aspirations and GIL’s strong brand presence. GIL’s strategy of capex across product segments like plywood, MDF and decorative veneer bode well for the company’s future growth. Consequently, we expect topline, bottomline to grow at 19.8%, 19.4% to Rs 2842.3 crore, Rs 229.8 crore, respectively, in FY17-20E. We continue to maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 425 (~22x FY20E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Greenply Industries #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.