App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 05, 2018 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 208: Joindre Capital

Joindre Capital is bullish on Greaves Cotton has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 208 in its research report dated January 02, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Joindre Capital's research report on Greaves Cotton


Established in 1859, Greaves Cotton Ltd is one of India's leading and well -diversified engineering companies. It manufactures a wide range of industrial products to meet the requirement of core s ectors in India and abroad. GCL’s core competencies a re in manufacturing of Diesel / Petrol Engines, Gensets and Pumpsets primarily used in the automotive and farm segments.GCL is one of the leading manufacturers of diesel engines for 3Ws with a a market share of 25-30% in 3W passenger vehicles as Bajaj Auto manufactures engines in-house. It has a 90% market share of the 3W goods segment (< 1 ton category) as the market leader is Piaggio which is the single largest client. GCL operates through 11 manufacturing units located all over India with overseas offices in UAE, Tanzania and China.

Outlook
Hence we believe that the GCL stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 208 for the next 12 to 18 months

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Greaves Cotton #Joindre Capital #Recommendations

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.