you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 14, 2017 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy FIEM Industries; target of Rs 1260: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on FIEM Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1260 in its research report dated December 05 2017.

 
 
Centrum's research report on FIEM Industries


We maintain our Buy rating on FIEM Industries with TP of Rs1,260. We expect FIEM’s growth to continue aided by strong growth prospects of its two biggest clients namely Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) and TVS Motor. 2QFY18 top-line performance was above estimates as auto segment posted strong growth. Had it not been for issues in LED business, the performance would have looked much stronger. Recently FIEM has faced several issues in its LED business, due to an unfavourable business environment. LED business reported a loss at EBIT level due to declining sales. Despite slightly lower visibility in the LED business, we remain convinced of FIEM’s medium-to-long-term growth opportunity as the company continues to remain a strong 2W auto ancillary company. Also, the management is working on several fronts to get the LED business on track which will provide additional growth in the long run.

Outlook

We remain convinced of FIEM’s medium-to-long-term growth opportunity. We value FIEM on our differentiated AOCF/EV methodology and arrive at a TP of Rs1,260. Key downside risk: slower-than-expected growth in HMSI and TVS Motor.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

