Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 152: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank’s (FB) Q3FY18 earnings were marked by sustained momentum in core operating performance (ex-treasury)—up >35% YoY. Key highlights: a) slippages rose to 2.0% (1.5% in Q2FY18) largely due to retail slippages (primarily education loans). But credit cost was restricted to 59bps (71bps in Q2FY18) as FB had earlier upfronted provisions; b) sustained & broad-based loan growth momentum at >5% QoQ/22% YoY; and c) this, in conjunction with improved risk-adjusted NIMs, led to steady 20% spurt in NII. Key monitorables: i) soft CASA accretion (SA up 6% YoY, CA down 9% YoY); ii) cost metrics remain high as FB continues to invest in marketing & technology; and iii) RBI’s divergence report (still not out) & transition impact within SRs. Limited stress baggage, tailwinds for growth and strong tier-1 (~13.8%) lend comfort.

As we roll forward to FY20E, we maintain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of INR152 (INR146 earlier), on 2.1x FY20E P/ABV.

