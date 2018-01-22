Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 152: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 152 in its research report dated January 15, 2018
Edelweiss' research report on Federal Bank
Federal Bank’s (FB) Q3FY18 earnings were marked by sustained momentum in core operating performance (ex-treasury)—up >35% YoY. Key highlights: a) slippages rose to 2.0% (1.5% in Q2FY18) largely due to retail slippages (primarily education loans). But credit cost was restricted to 59bps (71bps in Q2FY18) as FB had earlier upfronted provisions; b) sustained & broad-based loan growth momentum at >5% QoQ/22% YoY; and c) this, in conjunction with improved risk-adjusted NIMs, led to steady 20% spurt in NII. Key monitorables: i) soft CASA accretion (SA up 6% YoY, CA down 9% YoY); ii) cost metrics remain high as FB continues to invest in marketing & technology; and iii) RBI’s divergence report (still not out) & transition impact within SRs. Limited stress baggage, tailwinds for growth and strong tier-1 (~13.8%) lend comfort.
Outlook
As we roll forward to FY20E, we maintain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of INR152 (INR146 earlier), on 2.1x FY20E P/ABV.
