Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 150: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities' research report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank has delivered a modest performance in 3QFY18. Led by strong growth in net interest income along with lower provision expenses, its PAT grew by 26.4% YoY. NII surged by 20% YoY and 5.7% QoQ to Rs9.5bn owing to strong growth in loan book and consistent improvement in liability-mix. Advances grew by 5.3% QoQ to Rs850bn, as SME, Wholesale and Retail (including Agri) book grew by 13.3%, 4.4% and 6.85%, respectively. Deposits grew by 3.4% QoQ and CASA ratio remaining sequentially stable at 33%. However, asset quality weakened on QoQ basis with fresh slippages of Rs4.1bn in 3QFY18 (Rs2.8bn in 2QFY18) led by slippages from educational loan portfolio in Kerala. Resultantly, the Bank’s GNPA ratio rose by 12bps QoQ to 2.52% as of Dec’17.

Outlook

We have introduced estimates for FY20E and expect the Bank’s earnings to witness 33% CAGR through FY17-20E. We reiterate our BUY recommendation on the stock with an unrevised Target Price of Rs150 based on 2.3x FY19E Adjusted book value.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.