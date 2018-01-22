Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 134: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 134 in its research report dated January 15, 2018.
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Federal Bank
FB’s operational performance were in line though earnings were slightly below estimates (Rs2.61bn v/s PLe: Rs2.71bn) on back of lower treasury gains. Bank saw slippgaes from both corporate & retail, with retail being led by one‐off slippages from educational loans leading to slight deterioration in asset quality. Loan growth continued to be strong at 22% YoY and bank also saw decent CASA accretion. Bank continues to invest in technology initiatives, improving feet on street & turnaround time, which will help on better loan growth & operating leverage to play out on ratios.
Outlook
We have tweaked our earnings estimates slightly on lower other income & higher slippages and hence revised our TP lower to Rs134 (from Rs144) but see return ratios improving gradually keeping our “BUY” call intact.
