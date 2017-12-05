App
Dec 05, 2017 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy EURINR; target of 77.30: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy EURINR for the target of 77.30 with a stop loss of 76.05.


Way2Wealth's currency report on EURINR


EURINR futures opened strongly higher with gap in the last session and prices corrected for most of the session till low of 76.53. Prices have taken strong support at its 20 days simple moving average currently around 76.44 level and are expected to rise from these levels towards immediate resistance s placed at its recent swing highs near 77.30 and 77.50 levels. On the lower side immediate supports are placed around 76.45 and 76.05 levels.

Pair : EURINR
Action : Buy
Entry : 76.45
Target : 77.30
Stop Loss : 76.05

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

