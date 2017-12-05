Buy EURINR; target of 77.30: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on EURINR

EURINR futures opened strongly higher with gap in the last session and prices corrected for most of the session till low of 76.53. Prices have taken strong support at its 20 days simple moving average currently around 76.44 level and are expected to rise from these levels towards immediate resistance s placed at its recent swing highs near 77.30 and 77.50 levels. On the lower side immediate supports are placed around 76.45 and 76.05 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.