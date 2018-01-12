App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 12, 2018 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Essel Propack; target of Rs 341: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Essel Propack has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 341 in its research report dated January 10, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on Essel Propack


Constant technological innovation and expansion of product range has made Essel Propack a leading global specialty packaging company with a 36% market share of the world's oral care market in volume terms. Emerging markets would be the key growth driver for oral and non-oral care categories driven by growth in Indian business helped by recovery in the FMCG industry, improving EAP & European region performance and increased volumes from major markets in US, Germany and China. Synergies from European operations, ramp up of large long-term contracts, increased focus on non-oral care segment and new customer additions would help drive revenue CAGR of 17% over FY17-20E in Europe business. Hence, we model revenue CAGR of 12% over FY17-20E  With company’s enhanced focus on increasing the contribution of non-oral care, we expect EBITDA margin to rise to 20.1%/20.8% for FY19E/20E.


Outlook
We recommend BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs. 341, based on 17x FY20E EPS, an upside of 16%.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

tags #Buy #Essel Propack #Geojit Research #Recommendations

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.