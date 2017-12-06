App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 06, 2017 05:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Equitas Holdings; target of Rs 220: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Equitas Holdings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated November 29, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on Equitas Holdings

We met the top management of Equitas Holdings (Equitas), which reinforced our confidence that it is on course to build a sustainable and scalable small finance bank franchise. The focus is on customer acquisition, reaping the benefits of a diversified product offering as well as ramping-up deposit base. However, during the transition phase, RoEs shall be depressed (<15%) given its strategy to significantly bring down proportion of micro finance (MFI) business to about 30% by FY18 and further to 15% by FY20. Moreover, credit cost pertaining to stressed MFI book of INR750- 800mn might be up-fronted over the next 1-3 quarters.

Outlook

We maintain a ‘BUY’rating with a TP of INR220. Equitas is one of our top sector picks.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Equitas Holdings #Recommendations

most popular

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.