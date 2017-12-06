Buy Equitas Holdings; target of Rs 220: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Equitas Holdings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated November 29, 2017.
Edelweiss' research report on Equitas Holdings
We met the top management of Equitas Holdings (Equitas), which reinforced our confidence that it is on course to build a sustainable and scalable small finance bank franchise. The focus is on customer acquisition, reaping the benefits of a diversified product offering as well as ramping-up deposit base. However, during the transition phase, RoEs shall be depressed (<15%) given its strategy to significantly bring down proportion of micro finance (MFI) business to about 30% by FY18 and further to 15% by FY20. Moreover, credit cost pertaining to stressed MFI book of INR750- 800mn might be up-fronted over the next 1-3 quarters.
Outlook
We maintain a ‘BUY’rating with a TP of INR220. Equitas is one of our top sector picks.
