Buy Engineers India Limited; target of Rs 227: GEPL Capital

GEPL Capital's research report on Engineers India Limited

Engineers India Ltd (EIL) is a leading global engineering consultancy and EPC company. Established in 1965, EIL provides engineering consultancy and EPC services principally focused on the oil & gas and petrochemical industries. The Company has also diversified into sectors like infrastructure, water and waste management, solar & nuclear power and fertilizers to leverage its strong technical competencies and track record. With corporate office in New Delhi, EIL also operates from its four regional engineering offices in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Vadodara and has inspection offices at all major manufacturing locations of the country. The company’s overseas presence is marked by an engineering office in Abu Dhabi, which caters to the business need s in UAE/Middle - East region. Additionally, there are offices in London, Milan and Shanghai to coordinate the activities of international procurement and marketing.

Outlook

We assign a BUY rating on the stock with a price target of `227 which is more than 25 % upside from current levels.

