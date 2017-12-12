App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 12, 2017 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Engineers India Limited; target of Rs 227: GEPL Capital

GEPL Capital is bullish on Engineers India Limited has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 227 in its research report dated 05 December 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

GEPL Capital's research report on Engineers India Limited


Engineers India Ltd (EIL) is a leading global engineering consultancy and EPC company.  Established in 1965, EIL provides engineering consultancy and EPC services principally focused on the oil & gas and petrochemical industries. The Company has also diversified into sectors like infrastructure, water and waste management, solar & nuclear power and fertilizers to leverage its strong technical competencies and track record. With corporate office in New Delhi, EIL also operates from its four regional engineering offices in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Vadodara and has inspection offices at all major manufacturing locations of the country. The company’s overseas presence is marked by an engineering office in Abu Dhabi, which caters to the business need s in UAE/Middle - East region. Additionally, there are offices in London, Milan and Shanghai to coordinate the activities of international procurement and marketing.

Outlook

We assign a BUY rating on the stock with a price target of `227 which is more than 25 % upside from current levels.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Engineers India #GEPL Capital #Recommendations

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.