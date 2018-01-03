Buy Dollar Industries; target of Rs 573: Joindre Capital

Joindre Capital's research report on Dollar Industries

Dollar Industries Limited was promoted by Dindayal Gupta under the name Bhawani Textiles and now has created substantial presence in India under the Dollar umbrella.Dollar is present across segment in innerwear space with its brands Big Boss, Force NXT, Missy, Champion, Ultra, Force Go Wear, Economy range etc. Dollars manufacturing facilities are located at Kolkata,Tirupur, Dindigul, Erode, Delhi and Ludhiana. It has fully integrated facility at Tirupur with presence in spinning, knitting, processing, cutting,stitching and packaging and caters to high end products.

Outlook

Hence we believe that the Dollar stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 573 for the next 12 to 15 months.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.