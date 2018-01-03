App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 03, 2018 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dollar Industries; target of Rs 573: Joindre Capital

Joindre Capital is bullish on Dollar Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 573 in its research report dated December 19, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Joindre Capital's research report on Dollar Industries


Dollar Industries Limited was promoted by Dindayal Gupta under the name Bhawani Textiles and now has created substantial presence in India under the Dollar umbrella.Dollar is present across segment in innerwear space with its brands Big Boss, Force NXT, Missy, Champion, Ultra, Force Go Wear, Economy range etc. Dollars manufacturing facilities are located at Kolkata,Tirupur, Dindigul, Erode, Delhi and Ludhiana. It has fully integrated facility at Tirupur with presence in spinning, knitting, processing, cutting,stitching and packaging and caters to high end products.


Outlook

Hence we believe that the Dollar stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 573 for the next 12 to 15 months.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Dollar Industries Limited #Joindre Capital #Recommendations

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.