Dec 14, 2017 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dollar Industries; target of Rs 560: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Dollar Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 560 in its research report dated December 07 2017.

 
 
Kotak Securities' research report on Dollar Industries


Dollar Industries Ltd (DIL) Q2FY18 results were inline with our estimates. The Net revenue for the quarter was at Rs 2.13 bn which was up by 8% yoy and was below our estimates due to GST impacting volumes in the quarter. EBITDA for the quarter grew by 19% yoy to Rs 291 mn with EBITDA margin ahead of estimates at 13.7% (vs our estimates of 12%). This is due to improved efficiency, better product mix, input tax credit and increase in selling price. PAT grew by 27% yoy on strong margin and reduction in term loan resulting in decline in interest expenses. The management has maintained positive outlook for H2FY18 and guided for ~30% yoy growth in revenue with better margins.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 560 (Vs Rs 550 earlier), based on average of all multiples (PE, EV/EBITDA, EV/Sales). At our target price, the stock would be trading at steep discount to Page Industries.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Dollar Industries #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

