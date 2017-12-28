App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 28, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy DLF; target of Rs 266: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on DLF has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 266 in its research report dated December 11, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Axis Direct's research report on DLF


DLF’s board has approved fund infusion of ~Rs 150 bn in the company, higher than our expectation of Rs 100-120 bn via preferential issue (Rs 112.5 bn) to promoters and issue of ~Rs 37.5 bn (estimated based on CMP) to public investors. Promoters are infusing cash via allotment of CCDs (coupon of 0.01% p.a.) and warrants with an exercise price of Rs 217.25/ share.

Outlook

We believe this will allay cash flow pressure on its residential business and could advance its plans for newer launches. BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #DLF #Recommendations

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.