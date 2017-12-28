Buy DLF; target of Rs 266: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on DLF

DLF’s board has approved fund infusion of ~Rs 150 bn in the company, higher than our expectation of Rs 100-120 bn via preferential issue (Rs 112.5 bn) to promoters and issue of ~Rs 37.5 bn (estimated based on CMP) to public investors. Promoters are infusing cash via allotment of CCDs (coupon of 0.01% p.a.) and warrants with an exercise price of Rs 217.25/ share.

Outlook

We believe this will allay cash flow pressure on its residential business and could advance its plans for newer launches. BUY.

