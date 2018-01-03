App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 03, 2018 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dishman Carbogen Amcis; target of Rs 435: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Dishman Carbogen Amcis has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 435 in its research report dated December 26, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Dishman Carbogen Amcis


One of the molecules from Dishman Carbogen Amcis’ (DCAL) pipeline, crenolanib (disclosed by us in our IC note ‘Highly potent’), has received fast track designation from the US FDA for the indication of relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML). A drug program with Fast Track status is afforded greater access to the FDA for the purpose of expediting the drug’s development, review, and potential approval. With this, crenolanib is in three expedited Phase III trials for the US market – two for AML and one for GIST.

Outlook

We expect this to not only drive further growth and profitability, but also reduce dependence on single blockbuster products (like niraparib), leading to lower earnings risk. Maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs 435 (11x Dec-19E EV/EBITDA).

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Dishman Carbogen Amcis #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.