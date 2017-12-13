App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 13, 2017 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dish TV; target of Rs 95: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Dish TV has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 95 in its research report dated 06 December 2017.

 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Dish TV


Dish TV’s monthly ARPU came in at rs 149 (up 0.7% QoQ), resulting in subscription revenues of rs 704.9 crore (vs. estimate of rs 699.9 crore). The subscriber addition was largely in line at 188,000 (our estimate182,000) with  a net subscriber base at 15.9 million at the end of the  quarter. Overall revenues at rs 748.6 crore w ere slightly below our estimates of rs 753.9 crore, owing to lower other operating revenues EBITDA came in at rs 216.1 crore vs. our expectation of rs 218.9 crore, down 18.2% YoY. EBITDA margins of 28.9% were largely in line our estimates of 29%

Outlook


We now upgrade the stock to BUY recommendation with a revised target price of rs  95, valuing it at  9 .5x FY1 9E EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

