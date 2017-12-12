Buy Dish TV India; target of Rs 106: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Dish TV India

Dish TV (DITV) delivered healthy EBITDA growth of 7% QoQ (-18% YoY) to INR2.2b in 2QFY18, 4% above our estimate. Revenue grew 1% QoQ to INR7.5b, supported by a 2% improvement in subscription revenue. EBITDA margin improved 160bp QoQ, led by lower SG&A costs, partly offset by higher transponder cost.

Outlook

The stock is trading at an EV/EBITDA of 7.8x on FY19E. We maintain Buy with a TP of INR106. We have assigned 8x EV/EBITDA to the combined entity (Dish TV and Videocon d2h), factoring in INR2.4b synergy gains v/s management's guidance of INR5.1b. We believe EBITDA growth driven by merger synergy should drive the stock price.

