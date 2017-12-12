App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 12, 2017 06:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dish TV India; target of Rs 106: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Dish TV India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 106 in its research report dated December 05, 2017.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Dish TV India


Dish TV (DITV) delivered healthy EBITDA growth of 7% QoQ (-18% YoY) to INR2.2b in 2QFY18, 4% above our estimate. Revenue grew 1% QoQ to INR7.5b, supported by a 2% improvement in subscription revenue. EBITDA margin improved 160bp QoQ, led by lower SG&A costs, partly offset by higher transponder cost.


Outlook


The stock is trading at an EV/EBITDA of 7.8x on FY19E. We maintain Buy with a TP of INR106. We have assigned 8x EV/EBITDA to the combined entity (Dish TV and Videocon d2h), factoring in INR2.4b synergy gains v/s management's guidance of INR5.1b. We believe EBITDA growth driven by merger synergy should drive the stock price.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Dish TV India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

