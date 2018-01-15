Buy Dhanuka Agritech; target of Rs 948: Bonanza

Bonanza's research report on Dhanuka Agritech

Recently, the stock price of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. (Dhanuka) corrected by ~22% from 52-week high of Rs.930 despite reporting good set of numbers in the recent quarters owing to new product launches which boosted volume growth. Dhanuka is India’s second largest agro-chemical formulations company in domestic branded sales focusing on speciality molecules from global innovators. It has grown at revenue CAGR of around 11% over FY11-17, following an asset light model of producing formulations only and not technicals, which it sources from global partners. It has 11 tie-ups with global MNCs, which ensure new specialty products in Indian markets. Dhanuka has regularly launches new products, mainly in the fast-growing Herbicide/ Fungicide segments and over the years, it has a strong basket of ~100 products, which offer better margins, and fetching the company exclusive licenses from global players to market them in India. We expect, new launches will do well in the years to come and lead a healthy revenue growth going forward.

we value Dhanuka at 29.50x FY19E EPS of Rs.32.10 to arrive at target price of Rs.948.00, an upside of ~22.5%.

