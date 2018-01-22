Buy Delta Corp; target of Rs 411: Emkay Global

Emkay Global is bullish on Delta Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 411 in its research report dated January 15, 2018.
Emkay Global's research report on Delta Corp
Indian Gaming industry would expand multifold post Goa’s casino policy (expected soon). It would allow 6 offshore licensees to set - up live onshore gaming casinos on land. DELTA will be the biggest beneficiary as it has 3 licenses out of these. We raise our TP by 54 % to Rs411 as we roll forward to FY20 earnings. We value the stock at a PER of 35x FY20E. We believe this is justified given the potential from new policy. None of the benefit s are factored into our forecasts as yet. Indian gaming industry could exceed 10,000 footfalls/day from current 1,500 footfalls/day. DELTA plans to build the entire ecosystem for gaming and entertainment from internal cash flows. 3Q net of Rs446m increased 320% YoY and 3% QoQ. It exceeded our expectations by 13% due to better footfalls in Goa casinos. Margins were slightly off estimate due to high marketing costs. A few of these costs were one - time which would boost footfalls in FY19.Outlook
We continue to like DELTA as a gaming play in India. At 27.6x FY20E PER currently, valuations are undemanding for a growth stock with expected 2 - year earnings CAGR of 40%
