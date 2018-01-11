App
Stocks
Jan 11, 2018 04:59 PM IST

Buy Dabur India; target of Rs 395: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Dabur India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 395 in its research report dated January 10, 2018.

Axis Direct's research report on Dabur India


We upgrade Dabur to BUY on likely faster recovery in rural economy (where Dabur has created an edge) on multiple tailwinds, with a realigned supply chain and ayurvedic portfolio to boot. We see double digit sales and earnings momentum to be back effective FY19. We had HOLD rating on Dabur largely due to deceleration in growth in rural markets and lack of growth engines.

Outlook
Our Mar-19 TP of Rs 395 (earlier Rs 335) is based on 1 year forward P/E of 38x.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Dabur India #Recommendations

