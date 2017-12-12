Buy D B Corp; target of Rs 430: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on D B Corp

Ad growth was impacted in October 2017 due to the shift in the festive season to the previous quarter. However, the ad growth outlook for November appears better due to a low base of last year (was impacted by demonetization). Management plans to expand to additional 27 districts of Bihar and also increase circulation across other legacy markets. Management targets to take total copies to 6m by March 2018 from 5.6m in October 2017. Also, yield improvement taken in the legacy markets is expected to support growth in 2HFY18 (11% CAGR over FY12-17). We expect ad/circulation revenue CAGR of 7%/9% over FY17-20, led by an improving ad market and an increase in the number of circulation copies at healthy pricing. State elections in its legacy markets next year and the general election in 2019 should support growth. We expect EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 9%/14% over FY17-20E.

Outlook

DBCL trades at 14.2x P/E on FY19E. We maintain our Buy rating, assigning 17x P/E on FY19E (at a 6% discount to 3-5 year average P/E of 18x), and arrive at a target price of INR430.

