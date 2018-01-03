App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 03, 2018 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cummins India; target of Rs 1016: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Cummins India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1016 in its research report dated December 19, 2017.

HDFC Securities' research report on Cummins India


The sudden exit of the Chairman & Managing Director is unlikely to have any impact on KKC given the strong management line up at KKC. Mr. Patrick Ward, currently the Vice President and CFO of Cummins Inc. will be the interim MD. A new MD is expected to be appointed soon.Exports have bottomed out (in line with the 2Q concall commentary). The fall in exports at 17% in 2QFY18 was rather steep juxtaposed against a 3/2/3% YoY fall in 1QFY18/FY17/FY16.

Outlook

We maintain our estimates of tepid revenue CAGR of 8% over FY17-20E. With the recent decline in the stock price of KKC, we upgrade KKC to a BUY with a TP of Rs 1,016/sh (31x Dec-19 EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Cummins India #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

