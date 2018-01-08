Buy Coromandel Intl; target of Rs 689: Bonanza

Bonanza's research report on Coromandel Intl

Recently, the stock price of Coromandel International Ltd. (Coromandel) corrected by ~2% from 52-week high of Rs.574 despite reporting good set of numbers in the recent quarters. Being India's second largest phosphatic fertilizer player, Coromandel has presence across major nutrient segments. It manufactures a wide range of fertilizers and market around 4 million tons (mn tn) annually, making it a leader in its addressable markets. After the acquisition of erstwhile Sabero Organics, Coromandel’s crop protection business has expanded its presence globally. With its coverage across wide range of products consisting of Insecticides, Fungicides and Herbicides, Coromandel ranks among the top player in India. The company has a strategic investment with TIFERT, Tunisia based company (manufactures phosphoric acid which is a key raw material for operating phosphatic fertilizer plants) to secure uninterrupted supply of phosphoric acid. Coromandel has cost advantage which translates into higher margins and return on capital as it is the lowest cost manufacturer of phosphatic fertilizers in India.

With India's second largest phosphatic fertilizer player, crop protection business expanded globally, amongst few players in complex fertilizers, Indian soils less responsive to nutrient application and lower capex due to increase in capacity utilization, we value Coromandel at 31.50x FY18E EPS of Rs.21.90 to arrive at target price of Rs.689.00, an upside of ~21%.

