App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 12, 2018 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coal India; target of Rs 359: Emkay Global

Emkay Global is bullish on Coal India, has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 359 in its research report dated January 11, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global's report on Coal India


Coal India (CIL) has changed its pricing policy and has  rationaliz ed prices across grades , resulting in an average price hike of  c.  9%. This is expected to increase revenue by Rs64bn annually (Rs19.5bn for remaining part of FY18). This move will fully offset the adverse impact of wage revision. However, post the price hike, Coal prices (ex - inland transportation cost) are still 50 - 60% cheaper compared to  imports. Also, e - auction prices are likely to improve. Most of the concerns like : grade slippage, e - auction price decline, lower volume growth  and wage hikes have abated. We expect business performance to improve with a pick - up in power demand.


Outlook
Dividend yield at 6 - 7% is attractive. We expect dispatches to grow by 5% in FY19, e - auctio n price to improve and FSA to remain stable. Accordingly, we upgrade our  recommendation to BUY with a revised TP of Rs359 .


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

tags #Buy #Coal India #Emkay Global #Recommendations

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.