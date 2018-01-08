Buy Cipla, target Rs 750; earnings to grow at CAGR of 30% over FY18-20: CLSA

Shares of Cipla rose 2.2 percent intraday Monday as brokerage firm CLSA has maintained buy rating on Cipla.

It has raised target price to Rs 750 from Rs 730 per share.

The broking firm believes that the US growth is likely to revive in FY19 driven by recent 4 mid-sized approvals and US launches will drive operating leverage benefit.

There is strong play on improving US and growth from stable emerging markets, while US filings have focused on ‘difficult-to-make’ products, it added.

The company has targeted 15 launches over the next 2 years, which is likely to drive 15-20 percent annual growth.

The firm expect earnings to grow at a CAGR of 30 percent over FY18-20.

At 11:37 hrs Cipla was quoting at Rs 618.30, up Rs 5.30, or 0.86 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil