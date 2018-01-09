App
Jan 09, 2018 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bliss GVS Pharma; target of Rs 350: Joindre Capital's

Joindre Capital is bullish on Bliss GVS Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated January 09, 2018.

Joindre Capital's research report on Bliss GVS Pharma


Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. is an Indian pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. Bgvsl primarily develops, manufactures and markets products across various therapeutic categories including Anti-fungal, Contraceptive, Laxative, Anti-haemorrhoidal, Anti-spasmodic, Anti-malarial, Anti-biotic, Anti-microbial, Anti-inflammatory, Antipyretic, Analgesic and several others.BGVSLis among the world leaders in Suppositories and Pessaries dosage forms with one of the largest portfolios in this segment. It has three decades of experience in suppositories and pessaries. BGVSL most unique product is ‘Today Vaginal Contraceptive’, a safe female contraceptive.

Outlook
Hence we believe that the Bliss GVS stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 350 over the next 12 to 18 months.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bliss GVS Pharma #Buy #Joindre Capital #Recommendations

