Buy Bliss GVS Pharma; target of Rs 350: Joindre Capital's

Joindre Capital's research report on Bliss GVS Pharma

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. is an Indian pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. Bgvsl primarily develops, manufactures and markets products across various therapeutic categories including Anti-fungal, Contraceptive, Laxative, Anti-haemorrhoidal, Anti-spasmodic, Anti-malarial, Anti-biotic, Anti-microbial, Anti-inflammatory, Antipyretic, Analgesic and several others.BGVSLis among the world leaders in Suppositories and Pessaries dosage forms with one of the largest portfolios in this segment. It has three decades of experience in suppositories and pessaries. BGVSL most unique product is ‘Today Vaginal Contraceptive’, a safe female contraceptive.

Hence we believe that the Bliss GVS stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 350 over the next 12 to 18 months.

