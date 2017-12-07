App
Stocks
Dec 07, 2017 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy BHEL, target Rs 110; debtor recovery to continue: Edelweiss

The firm believes that debtor recovery witnessed in FY17 is likely to continue going forward.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) was up 1.4 percent intraday Thursday. The brokerage house Edelweiss has maintained buy rating, while it cut target price to Rs 110 from Rs 115 per share.

According to the firm, the thermal ordering or demand hasn’t picked up, which remains a key monitorable.

It sees FY19/20 earnings visibility improved with potential for further improvement.

The firm believes that debtor recovery witnessed in FY17 is likely to continue going forward.

Recently, the company has secured an order for the renovation and modernization of electrostatic precipitators at Kahalgaon super thermal power station in Bihar valued at over Rs 215 crore.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 121.77 and 52-week low Rs 79.74 on 25 April, 2017 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 25.19 percent below its 52-week high and 14.25 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 1.38 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 66.01.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 87.96 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 1.04. The dividend yield of the company was 1.73 percent.

At 10:34 hrs Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 91.10, up Rs 0.75, or 0.83 percent on the BSE.

The share slipped 15 percent in last 9 months.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

