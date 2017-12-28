Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 625: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Bharti Airtel

We attended Bharti Airtel’s (Bharti) analyst meet held at Uganda, Africa. Key takeaways: 1) rationalisation of network, leveraging improvement in coverage and capacity with launch of 3G in 900MHz band, and rationalisation of SG&A costs has led to margin improvement, and is sustainable; 2) higher tower sharing by operators is necessary for further improvement in margins; 3) Bharti is targeting increased bundle sales to improve ARPUs; 4) capex is likely to increase to USD600-800mn for investments towards 3G/4G expansion;

Outlook

We remain positive on the stock on improving Africa performance and consolidation in India. At CMP, the stock is trading at 8.9x FY19E EV/EBITDA. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with DCF-based TP of INR625.

