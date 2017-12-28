App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 28, 2017 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 625: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Bharti Airtel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 625 in its research report dated December 11 2017.

 
 
Edelweiss' research report on Bharti Airtel


We attended Bharti Airtel’s (Bharti) analyst meet held at Uganda, Africa. Key takeaways: 1) rationalisation of network, leveraging improvement in coverage and capacity with launch of 3G in 900MHz band, and rationalisation of SG&A costs has led to margin improvement, and is sustainable; 2) higher tower sharing by operators is necessary for further improvement in margins; 3) Bharti is targeting increased bundle sales to improve ARPUs; 4) capex is likely to increase to USD600-800mn for investments towards 3G/4G expansion;

Outlook

We remain positive on the stock on improving Africa performance and consolidation in India. At CMP, the stock is trading at 8.9x FY19E EV/EBITDA. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with DCF-based TP of INR625.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bharti Airtel #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

