Buy Bharat Heavy Electricals; target of Rs 110: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Bharat Heavy Electricals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated December 06 2017.
Edelweiss' research report on Bharat Heavy Electricals
We had upgraded BHEL to ‘BUY’ in July 2016 anchored by a few positive triggers on the horizon. Of these, thermal ordering/demand has not picked up materially, which remains a key monitorable. On the positive side though, the company’s executable order book (OB) has jumped to 78% (54% last year) in H1FY18 as execution of slow-moving orders has gathered pace and gross margin has improved to ~40%. Consequently, FY19/20 earnings visibility has improved along with potential for further improvement in working capital as thermal projects gather momentum. Maintain ‘BUY’ with DCF-based revised TP of INR110 (earlier INR115, implying FY19E PE at 23x) given reasonable working capital improvement potential and a medium-term revival in thermal demand from current 6-8GW p.a.
OutlookWe believe, such transition will be slower and tendering for conventional energy would range in 10-12GW (including replacement) in foreseeable future, where BHEL commands significant market share (~65%). We maintain ‘BUY/SP’.
