Buy Bajaj Electricals; target of Rs 575: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Electricals

Bajaj Electricals (BEL), a well-known brand in the consumer durable (CD) segment, witnessed a muted performance in the last three years. This was led by various company and macro level developments such as elimination of wholesale chain (through RREP model), demonetisation and implementation of GST. However, we believe a) completion of RREP coupled with implementation of GST (to favour organised players) by Q4FY18 and b) given lower penetration and rising income of the Indian middle class and rural household (owing to good monsoon), would help drive sales of consumer durables, going forward. This would help CD revenues grow at 14% CAGR in FY18E-20E with an improvement in EBIT margin (owing to higher operating leverage) to 6%. On the EPC front, we believe the company will continue to perform well on the back of higher government expenditure towards power infrastructure in India. We believe BEL’s revenue, earning will grow at a CAGR of 14% and 30%, respectively, in FY18E-20E, with an improvement in EBITDA margin.

Outlook

Despite being a strong brand in the CD segment, BEL faced stiff competition from leading consumer durable players amid implementation of RREP. We believe BEL is a strong candidate of re-rating owing to strong performance of E&P division and recovery in sales of CD products with RREP nearing the end in FY18E. We use SOTP valuation and roll over our valuation on FY20E. Under our SOTP based valuation, we value BEL’s CD segment MCap at 1.8x FY20E sales (~40% discount to peers) and E&P segment at 7x FY19E EV/EBITDA. We revise our rating from HOLD to BUY with a revised target price of Rs 575/share.

