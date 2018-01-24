App
Stocks
Jan 24, 2018 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 651: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 651 in its research report dated January 23, 2017.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Axis Bank


Axis Bank earnings were slightly below estimates on the back of higher provisions, though higher provisions helped improve PCR (calc) by 490bps to 58%. Asset quality improved despite relatively higher slippages of Rs44.3bn on large upgrade/recoveries of Rs40.1bn from the divergence related NPAs in Q2FY18 and also partly due to high write-offs. Key positives for the bank continues to be strong CASA, improving retail/SME/better rated corporate and control on opex. We believe NIM pressure should bottom out and stabilize going ahead with tailwinds if MCLR increase from here on, while we see slippages & provisions gradually trending downwards in FY19 & FY20 helping improvement in return ratios, which makes us retain our positive stance intact directionally since our upgrade last month.


Outlook
The stock has run up sharply and hence leaves limited upside in the near term with PT of Rs651 based on 2.3x Sep-19 ABV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Bank #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

