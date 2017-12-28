App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 28, 2017 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Atul Auto Ltd; target of Rs 552: Mehta Equites

Mehta Equites is bullish on Atul Auto Ltd has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 552 in its research report dated December 17, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mehta Equites' research report on Atul Auto Ltd


Atul Auto (ATUL) is a five decade old three-wheeler manufacturer of auto rickshaws, pick-up vans and chassis of passenger vehicles based in Gujarat. It offers a range of diesel and compressed natural gas (CNG) three-wheeler products in both front and rear engine platform for passenger and cargo transportation. Its product portfolio consists of almost 50 models catering to passenger and goods carrier segments. ATUL continues to be number 1 player in Gujarat with 35% sales coming from the state. Currently, company has 320 touch points which includes 200

Outlook

Considering well managed balance sheet with zero debt and healthy growth expectations both Topline as well as bottomline are auguring well for the company. Hence we recommend Investors to BUY and add on dips with Target price of Rs 552.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Atul Auto Ltd #Buy #Mehta Equites #Recommendations

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.