Buy Atul Auto Ltd; target of Rs 552: Mehta Equites

Mehta Equites' research report on Atul Auto Ltd

Atul Auto (ATUL) is a five decade old three-wheeler manufacturer of auto rickshaws, pick-up vans and chassis of passenger vehicles based in Gujarat. It offers a range of diesel and compressed natural gas (CNG) three-wheeler products in both front and rear engine platform for passenger and cargo transportation. Its product portfolio consists of almost 50 models catering to passenger and goods carrier segments. ATUL continues to be number 1 player in Gujarat with 35% sales coming from the state. Currently, company has 320 touch points which includes 200

Outlook

Considering well managed balance sheet with zero debt and healthy growth expectations both Topline as well as bottomline are auguring well for the company. Hence we recommend Investors to BUY and add on dips with Target price of Rs 552.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.