App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 05, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Arcotech; target of Rs 73: Joindre Capital

Joindre Capital is bullish on Arcotech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 73 in its research report dated December 28, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Joindre Capital's research report on Arcotech


Arcotech Limited has been promoted in 1981 for manufacturing Non-Ferrous Engineering products produces all Non-Ferrous alloys i.e. Copper, Brass, Phosphor Bronze, Nickel Silver, Nickel Brass, Cupro Nickel, Aluminium Bronze, Tin Bearing Copper and Silver Bearing Copper etc. These are produced in the form of semis like ingots, strips, sheets, plates, foils, bus bars, rods as well as coin blanks, key blanks, terminals, connectors, etc. Arcotech operates out of its state of the art manufacturing facility located at Bawal, Haryana with a total installed capacity of 30,000 MTPA & has one of the largest capacities of Copper Based non-ferrous semis & is the only player to India to have all the 4 casting methods including DC casting, Continuous Casting, Mould Casting, and Up Casting with Confirming Lines at one location. Arcotech has more than 150 OEM customers and is also registered with several Government of India Units in Defence, Mint and the Energy Sector.


Outlook
The Arcotel stock trades at a P/E of 16x and 13x based on FY19E and FY20E, which does not look very expensive looking at future potential for the domestic prospects for the Copper and Coin as well Defence and Mint business Arcotech enjoys as on date. Also valuations at 0.6x Market Cap to Revenue based on FY19E don‟t look very expensive. Also the stock is available at a market cap of Rs 571 crs against a EV of around Rs 890-900 crs as on FY18 which is also attractive if one considers the long term potential and hence we believe that the Arcotech stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 73 over the next 12 to 15 months.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Arcotech #Buy #Joindre Capital #Recommendations

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.