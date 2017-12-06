Buy Alkem Laboratories; target of Rs 2500: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Alkem Laboratories

Alkem Laboratories (ALKEM) has guided for GST -adjusted (impact of ~7%) growth of mid -teens in the domestic market in FY18. This would translate into >20% growth in 2HFY18 (growth will be >25% if we normalize it for GST). Also, in 1QFY19, we expect similar growth levels due to a low base effect (had lost almost one month of sales in 1QFY18 due to GST - related channel destocking).

Outlook

We have upgraded ALKEM to Buy from Neutral, with a target price of INR2,500 @24x December 2019E PER (v/s INR1,950 @ 1HFY20E PER.

