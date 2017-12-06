App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 06, 2017 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Alkem Laboratories; target of Rs 2500: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Alkem Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2500 in its research report dated November 28, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Alkem Laboratories

Alkem Laboratories (ALKEM) has guided for GST -adjusted (impact of ~7%) growth of mid -teens in the domestic market in FY18. This would translate into >20% growth in 2HFY18 (growth will be >25% if we normalize it for GST). Also, in 1QFY19, we expect similar growth levels due to a low base effect (had lost almost one month of sales in 1QFY18 due to GST - related channel destocking).

Outlook

We have upgraded ALKEM to Buy from Neutral, with a target price of INR2,500 @24x December 2019E PER (v/s INR1,950 @ 1HFY20E PER.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Alkem Laboratories #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.