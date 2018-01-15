Buy Adani Ports, target Rs 505; port volume growth to rebound to 13% in H1: CLSA

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone added 1 percent intraday Monday as broking firm CLSA kept buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 505 per share.

According to the firm, the coal imports and container growth are back, while the volume rebound, peaking capex and better FCF will be the key drivers for the company in 2018.

The broking house expect the company's port volume growth to rebound to 13 percent from 2 percent YoY in first half and its port margin shall continue to expand due to strong container and coking coal.

The broking house believes that company's net debt shall fall on peaked capex.

The rise in dividends/buybacks, M&As & coal production growth are the key issues to watch, it added.

At 10:48 hrs Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was quoting at Rs 426.50, up Rs 3.35, or 0.79 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil