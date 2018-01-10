App
Jan 10, 2018 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Adani Ports, key beneficiary of improved cargo growth outlook: HSBC

Adani Ports is a key beneficiary of improved cargo growth outlook, said HSBC.

According to foreign broking house HSBC the major ports’ container & coal throughput is at multi-year high in December.

The broking firm prefers Adani Ports to Gujarat Pipavav. It has kept a buy call on Adani Ports with a target of Rs 460 and kept hold rating on Gujarat Pipavav with a target of Rs 144.

According to the firm, Adani Ports is a key beneficiary of improved cargo growth outlook, while it is relatively conservative on Gujarat Pipavav on long-term challenges.

At 12:25 hrs Adani Ports was quoting at Rs 425.55, up 1.48 percent and Gujarat Pipavav Port was quoting at Rs 142.60, up 2.96 percent on the BSE.

Adani Ports gained 49.5 percent in the last one year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

